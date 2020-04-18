Sign up
Photo 3023
Snuggle time
Decided to just lay back for a little bit. These two are always next to me. I love my sweet pups!!
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that I would still be posting a picture everyday for over 8 years. I love looking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
19th April 2020 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
