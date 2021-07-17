Previous
House of Peru by mariaostrowski
Photo 3477

House of Peru

The House of Peru at the International Cottages at Balboa Park has finally opened. The soft opening for donors and volunteers was an amazing event!
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is my 10th year of posting daily photos! ----------------------------------------- January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that...
