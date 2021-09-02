Sign up
Photo 3524
Airport Art
Dropped off my cousin this morning for his return to Peru. I was sad to see him go, but then this structure caught my eye. So glad they did something unique in this parking structure to make people smile!
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
1
1
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is my 10th year of posting daily photos! ----------------------------------------- January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that...
3530
photos
1
followers
10
following
967% complete
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
2nd September 2021 4:33am
Louise & Ken
Marvelous photo and a beautiful sculpture!
September 9th, 2021
