202 / 365
Maggie
Hi, my name’s Maggie and I’ll be your waitress for the day. If you could just leave your scraps on the plate that’d be great 👍🏻
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
202
photos
55
followers
54
following
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Views
0
365
iPhone 11 Pro
4th January 2021 1:59pm
b&w
,
iphone
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
texture
,
magpie
