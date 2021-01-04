Previous
Maggie by mazoo
202 / 365

Maggie

Hi, my name’s Maggie and I’ll be your waitress for the day. If you could just leave your scraps on the plate that’d be great 👍🏻
4th January 2021

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone.
55% complete

