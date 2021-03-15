Sign up
Bench #2
Today's shot is a close-up on a bench seat board. To give a bit of a sense of scale and how small the moss is, the board is just over 2 inches wide, which is top to bottom in this image.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
macro
bench
moss
The Dog Lady
ace
wow.... amazing
March 16th, 2021
