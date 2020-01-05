Previous
Next
Guess what I am by monicac
250 / 365

Guess what I am

Do you know what this is?
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
A Christmas gift bow?
January 5th, 2020  
Monica
@countrylassie Totally! Well, actually, a Three Wise Men gift bow ;-)
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise