288 / 365
Parked cars
For the b&w challenge.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
288
photos
31
followers
28
following
78% complete
View this month »
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
3
365
iPhone 11
12th February 2020 12:14pm
bw-49
,
scenesoftheroad-16
