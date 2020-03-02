Previous
Low key paphiopedilum by monicac
307 / 365

Low key paphiopedilum

This beautiful orchid blooms faithfully year after year. I thought it would be a good candidate for a low key shot.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Olly Hitchen
I live the smooth tones in this! 😀
March 2nd, 2020  
