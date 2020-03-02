Sign up
Low key paphiopedilum
This beautiful orchid blooms faithfully year after year. I thought it would be a good candidate for a low key shot.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
b&w
plant
orchid
low-key
bw-50
paphio
Olly Hitchen
I live the smooth tones in this! 😀
March 2nd, 2020
