319 / 365
Wilted orchid
A wilted orchid, for the macro challenge.
Since we've been advised to stay home as much as possible and only leave if absolutely necessary, in the following days I will only post photos taken at home, from the windows, or fillers.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
319
photos
34
followers
31
following
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Tags
flower
,
orchid
,
macro-decay
