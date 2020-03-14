Previous
Wilted orchid by monicac
319 / 365

Wilted orchid

A wilted orchid, for the macro challenge.
Since we've been advised to stay home as much as possible and only leave if absolutely necessary, in the following days I will only post photos taken at home, from the windows, or fillers.
Monica

