350 / 365
Wet geranium
It's been raining this morning. Either the rain or the wind have broken some anterns in the geranium blooms.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Tags
red
,
rain
,
wet
,
geranium
365 Project
