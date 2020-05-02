Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 368
At least!
After seven weeks, today is the first day we are allowed to go outside to do some sport, with restrictions and keeping social distance.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
368
photos
39
followers
33
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd May 2020 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sport
,
social-distance
,
scenesoftheroad-19
Pigeons Farm
ace
I am so happy for you. Enjoy being able to go back outdoors and stay safe.
May 2nd, 2020
Monica
@kgolab
Thanks a lot! Stay safe, as well.
May 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close