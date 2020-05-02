Previous
At least! by monicac
After seven weeks, today is the first day we are allowed to go outside to do some sport, with restrictions and keeping social distance.
Monica

@monicac
Pigeons Farm ace
I am so happy for you. Enjoy being able to go back outdoors and stay safe.
May 2nd, 2020  
Monica
@kgolab Thanks a lot! Stay safe, as well.
May 2nd, 2020  
