Cattleya buds

These are the buds of my cattleya orchid, but what caught my attention is the fact that they look like insect/snake heads, with round eyes. In fact, the "eyes" are drops of a very sweet (yes, I tasted it), sticky liquid the plant produces. I assume its function is to attract real insects, but don't really know. The buds grow every day, I'm eager for them to open!