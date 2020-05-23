Previous
Cattleya flower by monicac
Cattleya flower

Some days ago I uploaded two buds which looked like insect or alien heads. This is the open flower. Unfortunately only one, because I somehow managed to break the other - clumsy me!
23rd May 2020

Monica

Monica
