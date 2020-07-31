Greeting visitors

We have a beluga family in the aquarium.This is Yulka, the female; she seems to really like visitors, and approaches the tank glass to greet us as soon as she sees people. She also likes to swim by kids as they walk along the tank (which, of course, the kids love, and the parents proudly record). She is also teaching her baby to do the same, so you can be lucky enough to have two beluga whales "interacting" with you, especially if you visit early in the morning, when there are still few visitors. The male, on the other hand, is more aloof.