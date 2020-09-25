Previous
Playing hide-and-seek by monicac
Photo 514

Playing hide-and-seek

I was looking at the weeds, trying to find a good subject for the macro challenge, when I came across this grasshopper trying to hide.
Monica

@monicac
Lin ace
Fantastic closeup!
September 25th, 2020  
