Photo 514
Playing hide-and-seek
I was looking at the weeds, trying to find a good subject for the macro challenge, when I came across this grasshopper trying to hide.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
514
photos
46
followers
40
following
514
Tags
macro
,
bug
,
grasshopper
,
macro-weeds
Lin
ace
Fantastic closeup!
September 25th, 2020
