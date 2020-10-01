Previous
Making friends by monicac
Photo 520

Making friends

This might not be the best Mickey disguise, but the little girl seems delighted. I love the expression of the older girl.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
142% complete

Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
October 1st, 2020  
Monica
@sdutoit Thanks!
October 1st, 2020  
