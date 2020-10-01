Sign up
Making friends
This might not be the best Mickey disguise, but the little girl seems delighted. I love the expression of the older girl.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
children
friends
street-73
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
October 1st, 2020
Monica
@sdutoit
Thanks!
October 1st, 2020
