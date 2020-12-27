Previous
Next
My tool by monicac
Photo 607

My tool

I'm a teacher, so this is the tool I use the most. For the minimal challenge.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Great shot on the graph paper!
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise