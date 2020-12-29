Sign up
Photo 609
Rusty
I found this lock in the fence of a public garden - it does not lock anything, nor is it a place where people leave "love locks", so I wonder what it was doing there. Also, looking at its state, I guess it has been there for a while...
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
609
photos
51
followers
46
following
166% complete
View this month »
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th December 2020 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
rusty
,
macro-lock
