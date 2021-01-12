Sign up
Photo 623
Aaaand stretch!
This cat was enjoying the sun while stretching himself. At first I thought he was washing himself, but no - he was just stretching all his paws, one after the other, and adopting the funniest of postures.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
623
photos
56
followers
51
following
Tags
cat
,
stretch
