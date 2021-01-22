Previous
Next
Double rainbow by monicac
Photo 633

Double rainbow

After years attending zumba classes, I stopped going to the gym due to covid. I decided I had to find another exercise option, and decided to give running a chance (it is outdoors, solitary, and our weather is warm enough to be able to do it most days). I downloaded a "couch to 5 k" app, and went for it. Today was the last day of the program and I've done it! I've run 30 minutes without stopping! (I'm ridiculously proud of myself, I know many people run far more and faaaaaar faster, but it's an achievement for me). On my cooldown walk home, I've seen this beautiful double rainbow - I take is as my reward!!
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A beautiful double rainbow - fav!

Well done on the running, it is hard to start but very rewarding.

Ian
January 22nd, 2021  
Monica
@fishers Thanks a lot, you're very kind!
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise