Double rainbow

After years attending zumba classes, I stopped going to the gym due to covid. I decided I had to find another exercise option, and decided to give running a chance (it is outdoors, solitary, and our weather is warm enough to be able to do it most days). I downloaded a "couch to 5 k" app, and went for it. Today was the last day of the program and I've done it! I've run 30 minutes without stopping! (I'm ridiculously proud of myself, I know many people run far more and faaaaaar faster, but it's an achievement for me). On my cooldown walk home, I've seen this beautiful double rainbow - I take is as my reward!!