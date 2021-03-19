Sign up
Photo 689
At the market
I love traditional markets. Unfortunately, work clashes with their opening times, so I can only shop there now and then.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
food
shop
market
buy
stall
