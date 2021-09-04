Sign up
Photo 858
Proud parents
Parents with their babies taking part in a parade. Even days old babies who are brought to these events are perfectly attired - and their mums and dads couldn't be prouder!
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
858
photos
55
followers
49
following
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd September 2021 7:17pm
Tags
parade
,
tradition
,
fallas
,
street-84
