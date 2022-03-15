Previous
Little Falla by monicac
Little Falla

Fallas have to be set up tomorrow at 8 o'clock - today is for children's fallas. This particular one is very close to my house. It's just little and quite humble (there are different categories, this one is in one of the lower ones), but I love how the kids help making it. All dummies, but the big central one, have been made by the little ones. Fallas in higher categories are prettier, more complex and bigger (within a set limit for kid's ones), not to mention more expensive, but I like the fact that neighbourhood kids work in their own fallas, you can't imagine how very proud they are.
Monica

@monicac
Judith Johnson
It's very sweet and a lovely idea - but what is a falla?
March 15th, 2022  
