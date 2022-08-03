Sign up
Photo 1191
Evening stroll
People having a walk in the heart of the city - the building in the right is the Palau de la Generalitat. It was built in the 15th century and nowadays is the seat of the regional government.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
23rd July 2022 11:13pm
night
building
Boxplayer
ace
Very grand and nicely lit.
August 3rd, 2022
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely capture!
August 3rd, 2022
