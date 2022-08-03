Previous
Evening stroll by monicac
Photo 1191

Evening stroll

People having a walk in the heart of the city - the building in the right is the Palau de la Generalitat. It was built in the 15th century and nowadays is the seat of the regional government.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Monica

Boxplayer ace
Very grand and nicely lit.
August 3rd, 2022  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely capture!
August 3rd, 2022  
