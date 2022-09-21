Previous
Abandoned by monicac
Photo 1240

Abandoned

This trainer was close to where I walk Teo. I don't think it's lost, becase how do you lose only one? But, on the other hand, why leave only one? Where is the other? I'm so curious...
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
339% complete

Photo Details

