Photo 1240
Abandoned
This trainer was close to where I walk Teo. I don't think it's lost, becase how do you lose only one? But, on the other hand, why leave only one? Where is the other? I'm so curious...
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
mundane-sneakers
