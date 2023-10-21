Sign up
Photo 1634
Lunch time
The time is still good enough to have lunch al fresco, so the terraces were packed today.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
4
365
iPhone 11
21st October 2023 2:11pm
Public
street-107
