A landscape with flowers by monikozi
3 / 365

A landscape with flowers

I got the random tags: #flowers and #landscape.
Landscape is not really my 'thing' so I hope this capture qualifies as landscape. I have no doubt about the flowers, though...
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
kali ace
what a delightful garden !
July 3rd, 2020  
