Winter time

This is the margin of a forest, facing the west, and it is called the 'Golden Valley', as sometimes, at sunset, it looks as if covered in gold. It is a very nice place to observe and enjoy the seasons.

Yesterday, one could have called it the Milky Valley.

I tried to edit it so as to render the look and the feel of the day. A very milky day. It was cold, but not freezing. Enjoyable-walk-cold.