201 / 365
Vitamin C
It's good that i finally found a photograph for the 'framed' theme. Too bad week 2 is over.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
6
1
365
E-PL9
17th January 2021 11:09am
Anja
I would have never thought you could frame pills. Turns out I was wrong :-) Nicely framed.
January 17th, 2021
