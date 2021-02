One of the blandest dogs ever

Lazily stretching those joints.

I went for a photoshooting with the quadrupeds sluggishly populating our backyard. Using my portrait lens (that seldom comes out of the bag). And while trying to figure out the settings, I pressed the trigger without adjusting the focus.

When I downloaded the images, this pleasant woopsie caught my eye, and I decided to start the portrait week with it.