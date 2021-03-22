Sign up
265 / 365
Turquoise gold earring
This is an earring about 1 cm long. The pair belonged to my great grandmother. I wear them ever day.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
52wc-2021-w12
,
darkroom-reflect
Lesley
ace
How very beautiful they are. Lovely reflection.
March 22nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
These are beautiful
March 22nd, 2021
