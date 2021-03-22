Previous
Turquoise gold earring by monikozi
265 / 365

Turquoise gold earring

This is an earring about 1 cm long. The pair belonged to my great grandmother. I wear them ever day.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Lesley ace
How very beautiful they are. Lovely reflection.
March 22nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
These are beautiful
March 22nd, 2021  
