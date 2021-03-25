Outdoors

The other day, just when the theme was posted, I had to get out from under my rock. And when you must, you are happy to, right? It was a sunny day, with that amazing blue sky. And that great silvery tree captured my attention. Despite the sun, it was freezing.

Fun fact: I am a constipated ignorant. Yesterday's fun fact was about the fibres in the liquid. Later on i addressed Grand Master Google, and it said that there are soluble fibres in cereals, which, it seems, are awesomely good for the body. And they can be found in the exact cereals this stuff is made of. So, I will enjoy the daily cup even more from now on. I hope it will help me be less constipated, not so much literally, but rather figuratively.