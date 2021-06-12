Previous
Next
Alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei by monikozi
347 / 365

Alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei

Meaning: everything has an end, but the sausage has two
This was my attempt to replicate a Klee painting on an artsy-fartsy proposal. https://www.paulklee.net/images/paintings/Once-Emerged-from-the-Gray-of-Night-1918.jpg So, in it goes for the artist challenge. This is done in acrylics, on paper. And the sausage is genuine.
There is a German song with this title. https://youtu.be/582FrJaDMOk Have fun listening to it:
Everything has an end,
But the sausage has two
Well my baby, it is over
But don't be sad,
You will not be alone for too long...
So, in it goes for the songtitle challenge.
And, as if that was not enough, this is quite a funny quote, with the smoked prop for illustration, just for fun, in it goes for the weekly theme.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise