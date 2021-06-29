Previous
Seasons of Change by monikozi
Seasons of Change

I was inspired by the comments on yesterday's photo and tried stitching the summer and the winter shots together, to get this entry for the composite challenge.
The real scene is with three bushes in a row: the big front one, and two more behind it. But in summer I photographed the line from the left, and in winter I photographed them from the right (I guess it was because I was going in the relevant direction at the time of the photo, and i don;t yet have the mindset of the photographer, to go around and see which angle is better).
Diana ace
This is so well done Moni, it really works!
June 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is so interesting!
June 29th, 2021  
JackieR ace
That's very clever
June 29th, 2021  
