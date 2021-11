My writing ink is turquoise. Every working day, I must fill in this form and sign it. It is a bureaucracy bull sh*t. In the 21st century, our work authorities only accept handwritten signatures.There's a joke around about this situation, with a note on a door of an authority writes "The forms may be forwarded online on the second floor."Do you remember the Asterix and Obelix episode: https://youtu.be/JtEkUmYecnk