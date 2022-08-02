Previous
Next
Album launch! by monikozi
Photo 750

Album launch!

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Be not ashamed of thy virtues; honor's a good brooch to wear in a man's hat at all times. Ben Jonson (1572 - 1637)
Time to play a bit: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46814/new-album-cover-challenge-#137
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise