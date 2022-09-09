Previous
My happiest of hours by monikozi
My happiest of hours

was today between 12 and 1 pm.
Art materials and a book and a pansy with the sweetest tiniest bee.
moni kozi

KV ace
You look very content and peaceful… sweet bliss.
September 9th, 2022  
