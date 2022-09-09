Sign up
Photo 780
My happiest of hours
was today between 12 and 1 pm.
Art materials and a book and a pansy with the sweetest tiniest bee.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
1
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
,
fiveplustwo-happyhour
KV
ace
You look very content and peaceful… sweet bliss.
September 9th, 2022
