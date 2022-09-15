Previous
Next
Smelly but not stinky by monikozi
Photo 784

Smelly but not stinky

These shoes are made of leather and rubber, and the rubber part is perfumed. They are local products and I simply love them (it's not that difficult to tell).
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great colours. They do look comfy.
September 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Perfumed rubber?? Used to have those at school to erase pencil marks on paper

Brilliant for the challenge
September 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
A lovely line up, one of every colour.
September 15th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love the colours
September 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely colours especially the middle pair
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise