Photo 784
Smelly but not stinky
These shoes are made of leather and rubber, and the rubber part is perfumed. They are local products and I simply love them (it's not that difficult to tell).
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
5
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
939
photos
104
followers
94
following
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
779
154
780
155
781
782
783
784
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
15th September 2022 10:36am
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
,
mundane-sneakers
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours. They do look comfy.
September 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Perfumed rubber?? Used to have those at school to erase pencil marks on paper
Brilliant for the challenge
September 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
A lovely line up, one of every colour.
September 15th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the colours
September 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Lovely colours especially the middle pair
September 15th, 2022
