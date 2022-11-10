Sign up
Photo 828
If only
I could get this spoon in this jar... just for a spoonful
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
4
1
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Tags
fiveplustwo-spoonful
Corinne
ace
Funny !
November 10th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Good luck with that!
November 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
You need a bigger jar
November 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Use the other end. Great response.
November 10th, 2022
