Photo 844
Let it roll
The last two Decembers have been my me.months. Let it roll... as in eye roll.
Try this: 1.6s shutter speed, and just roll your wide open eyes...
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
1st December 2022 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-glitch
Diana
ace
Looks rather scary Moni, don't do it too often ;-)
December 2nd, 2022
