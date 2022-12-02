Previous
Next
Let it roll by monikozi
Photo 844

Let it roll

The last two Decembers have been my me.months. Let it roll... as in eye roll.
Try this: 1.6s shutter speed, and just roll your wide open eyes...
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Looks rather scary Moni, don't do it too often ;-)
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise