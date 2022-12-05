Previous
Booboo by monikozi
Photo 847

Booboo

I had to craft three advent calendars for the three kiddies in my life (not all mine, though) and ended up with a booboo. Practically, the tip of my finger flew across the desk.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Susan Wakely ace
Ouch!! I hope that your efforts are appreciated.
December 5th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Ohhhh a flying fingertip is quite the worry
December 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Oh no, I hope you are ok
December 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh no, hope you are not suffering too much!
December 5th, 2022  
