Photo 847
Booboo
I had to craft three advent calendars for the three kiddies in my life (not all mine, though) and ended up with a booboo. Practically, the tip of my finger flew across the desk.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
4
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1012
photos
103
followers
95
following
232% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
5th December 2022 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Ouch!! I hope that your efforts are appreciated.
December 5th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Ohhhh a flying fingertip is quite the worry
December 5th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Oh no, I hope you are ok
December 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh no, hope you are not suffering too much!
December 5th, 2022
