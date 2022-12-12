Sign up
Photo 854
A bus of my own
I can't remember when was I last on a local bus... years...
I was the only person, besides the driver. A small electric bus.
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-03-03
Phone shot
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
1
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1019
photos
104
followers
95
following
233% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
12th December 2022 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool 'electric glow"
December 12th, 2022
