A bus of my own by monikozi
Photo 854

A bus of my own

I can't remember when was I last on a local bus... years...
I was the only person, besides the driver. A small electric bus. https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-03-03
Phone shot
moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool 'electric glow"
December 12th, 2022  
