Photo 855
Hattie the Hat
My new hat that I took for a ride to buy that nail polish... :D I haven't used nail polish in ages...
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
13th December 2022 12:56pm
Mags
ace
Matching earrings, hat and nails. You're all set. =)
December 13th, 2022
