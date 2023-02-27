Sign up
Photo 929
Archway
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
4
2
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1130
photos
105
followers
98
following
254% complete
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
201
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
27th February 2023 6:53pm
Tags
for2023
,
feb23words
Diana
ace
Fantastic capture, love the stark contrasts and silhouette.
February 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great lighting on the archway.
February 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice silhouette and pov.
February 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely night capture!
February 27th, 2023
