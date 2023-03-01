Sign up
Photo 931
dear me
This was taken about 30 years ago. I am somewhere in those ranks.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
3
1
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Boxplayer
ace
Love all those happy young faces.
March 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
I think you must be the cute little one bottom left 😁
March 1st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@ludwigsdiana
:D :D :D That's a little boy!!! :D There are 4 girls in this photo and they are on the right half of this photo. The left half is exclusive male
March 1st, 2023
