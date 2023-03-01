Previous
Next
dear me by monikozi
Photo 931

dear me

This was taken about 30 years ago. I am somewhere in those ranks.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love all those happy young faces.
March 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
I think you must be the cute little one bottom left 😁
March 1st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@ludwigsdiana :D :D :D That's a little boy!!! :D There are 4 girls in this photo and they are on the right half of this photo. The left half is exclusive male
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise