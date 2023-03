Rainbow 2023 indigo

I never could tell violet from indigo. In my little head, indigo is more bluish because it sits next to blue, and violet is reddish because it's the second option. And it fits starting the rainbow again with red.

I took the camera for a stroll in the garden to attempt at least a week of rainbow. Photos are generously edited to get the desired colour. Flowers are the smile of the earth / das Lächeln der Erde.