Photo 951
Renovated building
A stunning architectural detail that has been successfully renovated and maintained. This building functions as a hospital. The silhouette of that piece of roof featured last month in a creepier version
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2023-02-25
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
4
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1153
photos
106
followers
98
following
260% complete
View this month »
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
26th March 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Very striking.
March 27th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I love the strong colours
March 27th, 2023
Christina
ace
Very nicely done up too.
March 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wow, they sure did a great job on it!
March 27th, 2023
