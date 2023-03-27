Previous
Renovated building by monikozi
Photo 951

Renovated building

A stunning architectural detail that has been successfully renovated and maintained. This building functions as a hospital. The silhouette of that piece of roof featured last month in a creepier version https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2023-02-25
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Boxplayer ace
Very striking.
March 27th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I love the strong colours
March 27th, 2023  
Christina ace
Very nicely done up too.
March 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wow, they sure did a great job on it!
March 27th, 2023  
