Photo 952
Local culture hall
The entrance way to a venue for artistic performances. Nowadays mainly used as a cinema.
The distorted reflections in the glass attracted my eye.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
26th March 2023 12:05pm
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it looks rather amazing! Love the patterns and colours.
March 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
March 28th, 2023
