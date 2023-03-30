The reflected building

you've seen in the previous couple of posts. Nothing 'Gaudiesk' or 'beaded' about it. It is a pittiful view in town. It used to be a so.called 'super-store' or 'general-store'. It used to be called 'universal store' because you could find all sorts of merchandise. All major towns had one. Ours was called 'Dumbrava' - something meaning 'woodland'. Because there is a wood just outside the town, called... Dumbrava / Woodland :)

The third floor had toys and children's merchandise, the second floor had men's merch, the first women's merch, the ground floor had cosmetics, stationery and who-knows-what, and the floor below ground level was with kitchen ware and stuff for the household. It has escalator stairs, which were unique in town and fascinating for the kids. Nowadays, it makes you wonder Why? and How?