Previous
Next
The reflected building by monikozi
Photo 954

The reflected building

you've seen in the previous couple of posts. Nothing 'Gaudiesk' or 'beaded' about it. It is a pittiful view in town. It used to be a so.called 'super-store' or 'general-store'. It used to be called 'universal store' because you could find all sorts of merchandise. All major towns had one. Ours was called 'Dumbrava' - something meaning 'woodland'. Because there is a wood just outside the town, called... Dumbrava / Woodland :)
The third floor had toys and children's merchandise, the second floor had men's merch, the first women's merch, the ground floor had cosmetics, stationery and who-knows-what, and the floor below ground level was with kitchen ware and stuff for the household. It has escalator stairs, which were unique in town and fascinating for the kids. Nowadays, it makes you wonder Why? and How?
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Hard to believe it is the same building, you did such a wonderful job capturing it.
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise