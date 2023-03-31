Reading March

Our Man In Havana by Graham Greene - a treat. Always.
Young Forever by Mark Hyman - self-help about eating and health. Instead of buying and reading this, you can save the time and money by watching this interview https://youtu.be/95-bJRsFDg4 . It basically covers the main ideas in the book. Which are not bad. After reading (rather superficially) this book, I am left with two major questions:
1. The book recommends avoiding dairy, but recommends yogurt as healthy food. Isn't yogurt a dairy product?
2. The biggest recommendation is to avoid ultra-processed foods, but suggests using powder supplements of various sorts. Aren't those ultra-processed?